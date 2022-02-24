Central Lobby - February 2022: Is enough being done to help people in flood-affected areas?
On Central Lobby in February, Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands MPs to discuss whether enough political action is being taken to stop devastating flooding, from defences to climate change policies.
The panel also debate today's controversial end to covid laws, with isolation now not legally required.
Alison's guests this month:
Daniel Kawczynski MP - Shrewsbury and Atcham (Con)
Pat McFadden MP - Wolverhampton South East (Lab)
Helen Morgan MP - North Shropshire (Lib Dem)