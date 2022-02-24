As the Prime Minister condemns Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, MPs across the Midlands have been reacting to the news.

"Around 40 people" have died so far after Russian troops launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

An increased set of sanctions is due to be announced by the UK government today (February 24), alongside its international partners.

So how have our MPs in the Midlands been responding to the developments in Ukraine?

Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, says today's event are unjustifiable.

The Health Secretary has been the MP for the area since 2010 and previously served as Chancellor in Boris Johnson's government before resigning.

In a series of tweets, Sajid Javid said: "Today we are witnessing something we all hoped, perhaps complacently, we would never see again."The invasion of a sovereign European nation. Unprovoked, unjust, and unjustifiable.

"This is a tragedy for the Russian people. They will be further isolated from the world, while vast resources are diverted away from its modest economy.

"Many more mothers will lose their sons - not for a war of defence but for an undisguised and narcissistic war of aggression.

"Men like Putin don’t just want to undermine the West, they want to undermine universal values of freedom, justice - and even truth itself. "

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, has called on the public to reach out to Ukrainians.

Jess Phillips has been an MP for Yardley since the 2015 General Election.

She also sits on Labour's Shadow frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding.

Jess Phillips said: "The fear we feel here is real, what it must feel to Ukrainians today is unimaginable. All our love and care must be with them.

"Make the effort to find them on here and follow them and their accounts of events."

Pat McFadden, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East has also criticised Putin's approach.

Pat McFadden has held the Wolverhampton seat since 2005 and is currently Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Following comments in the House of Commons yesterday, the MP tweeted: "Do not pretend that the wealth of the oligarchs has come from their own efforts - this wealth has come from the swear and toil of the Russian people from whom it was taken."

He went on to say: "This is not only about Ukraine. The so called 'strong men' around the world will be watching how we react.

"That’s why it’s so important the democratic world comes together."

McFadden also echoed his Labour Leader's comments on Putin's actions.

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, has threatened further sanctions on Russia.

Michael Fabricant has served as the Member of Parliament for Lichfield, formerly Mid Staffordshire, since 1992.

He said: "Having visited and worked with the old Soviet Union and the Russian Federation over many years, I know that the Russian people will be alarmed and worried by their Government’s decision to initiate attacks in Ukraine.

"When sanctions bite, they will be even more concerned."