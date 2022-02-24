When is Peaky Blinders season 6 out, and will it be the last one?

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is almost upon us, and it's likely we'll soon be watching Tommy Shelby hang up his razor and newsboy cap as this is the final series.

The BBC series about a Small Heath street gang during the first few decades of the twentieth century has entertained, fascinated - and at times, terrified - audiences since 2013.

So we've answered some of the questions you might have about season six below. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

Credit: PA images

When is Season Six airing and where?

Season six is set to air from Sunday 27th February on BBC 1 and iPlayer from nine PM.

It will be the last season, creator Stephen Knight has confirmed.

Is Peaky Blinders a true story?

No - but there was gang called the Peaky Blinders who operated out of Birmingham at the turn of the last century.

Supposedly, the group was so called because gang members would stick razor blades into the peaks of their hats, which they would use as weapons.

But this is unlikely, given that such blades weren't introduced to the UK until 1908, and the blinders had pretty much faded from prominence by 1910.

Was Peaky Blinders filmed in Birmingham?

Not quite, but some of its key scenes were filmed at the Black Country Living Museum, which is just twelve miles outside of the city.

Birmingham's streets are frequently referenced by name in the series, while its canal network forms the backdrop to a number of smuggling operations.

Today, season six premiere's at the Odeon cinema in the city.