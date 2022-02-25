Play video

ITV News Central saw long queues of cars outside a Costco petrol station in Derby amid petrol price rises

Drivers have been queueing for petrol in Derby as fears grow that prices could rise after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ITV Central filmed hundreds of cars queuing outside the Costco petrol station on Wyvern Way in the city.

Employees were seen directing traffic, which stretched out of the car park and into the roundabout near Pride Park.

Why could petrol prices rise?

On Thursday, after weeks of posturing, Russia invaded Ukraine. Britain and other countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response.

But Russia is one of the largest exporters of natural gas in the world - and its feared that disruption to supply chains could push costs up for drivers here in the UK.

Petrol was already at record prices, but the conflict has seen the price of oil jump further, by 60% already.

Could there be other price hikes?

Yes, there could - although it's impossible to say yet how the war in Ukraine will play out.

Whilst Britain produces 90% of the wheat used to make bread, some farmers could see themselves paying more for necessary fertiliser, which is one of Russia's biggest exports, or else have to find alternative suppliers.