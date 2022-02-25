Horizon scandal victims demand answers as inquiry continues

Play video

Tracy Felstead told an inquiry she wanted the people responsible for the scandal to sit where she sat - and answer questions

Tracy Felstead from Telford was 19 when she was accused of taking £11,000 from the post office where she worked.

But it was the Post Office's own accounting IT system, Horizon, which was faulty. She'd never taken the money.

Today the Inquiry into the scandal, in which more than 700 post office staff were convicted, heard first-hand of the trauma Tracy felt as a teenager 20 years ago.

Even before the trial, she tried to kill herself twice, a forensic accounting specialist who spotted concerns in the case wasn't called to give evidence, and the judge accused her of stealing from pensioners, she told the inquiry today.

She said her family were told if the post office got its money back she wouldn't go to jail.

Her family cobbled together the cash - she was angry that they did because they were giving the post office money she'd not taken in the first place - yet Tracy was still jailed.

She was led away in handcuffs, and taken to Holloway Prison.

She's still receiving psychiatric help today over what happened to her - she gets flashbacks, has nightmares.

Her 15-year-old son says he's glad he doesn't have the surname as her so he escapes the shame and the bullies.

Tracy and the other victims of this scandal want to know how much the Post Office knew about the faults in its IT system. How much they knew, who knew, when they knew, and if they prosecuted staff knowing the IT system was faulty.

She wants the people responsible to sit where she sat today - being questioned, under scrutiny, recounting, reliving.

Telling the truth.