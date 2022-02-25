Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead on a road in Staffordshire.

The woman, who has not been named, was found in Lichfield Road, Whittington.

Staffordshire Police are investigating the death, which they are currently treating as "unexplained".

She is believed to have died between 10 and 10.30am on Thursday February 24.

A statement on the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site said: "Staffordshire Police are investigating the unexplained death that took place between approximately 10:00-10:30 am on Thursday 24th February 2022 on Lichfield Road, Whittington."

A local resident said police have been patrolling the area and speaking to homeowners following the incident.

A local resident said: "The road has been closed off since about 10am yesterday morning. The road is blocked off either side and they are not letting any traffic or people through.

"It is really bizarre as nobody knows anything so people are speculating about what has happened. There is a golf course nearby and woods.

"I often run through there and down that road. It is unnerving. When you have police walking around the village which you never see - it is bizarre.

"It is still closed off now but the police have not come by to speak to me."