A photo of music industry legends Noddy Holder, from Walsall and Dave Hill having lunch together has sparked fresh rumours that a Slade reunion could be in the works.

Since leaving the Slade in 1992, Noddy Holder has kept himself busy - various television appearances and voiceovers for ad campaigns - he's kept that Black Country twang alight!

The band originally formed in Wolverhampton in 1966.

Slade performing live in concert in 1985 Credit: PA images

But a recent photo that's emerged on social media could provide a clue to whether the clan will reunite.

It's after rumours that the 70s band could come back together for this year's Glastonbury, which was cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Noddy Holder's wife, Suzan Holder on Wednesday.

It read: "Lunch today. I will not be taking any further questions".

So far the tweet has amassed nearly 13,000 likes alone.

Guitarist Dave Hill, pictured alongside Noddy Holder was involved in a bicycle accident back in December 2016.

He was left with the injury after being struck by a cyclist.

He was leaving the Grand Hotel in Brighton to go for a stroll.

Hill was taken to hospital after the incident on December 23, where he had a cast applied, according to his agent.

The guitarist - one of the two original members of the 1970s glam rock band - performed at a gig the night before.

Fans have welcomed the potential for a reunion, with one also calling on film bosses to commission a documentary.

Slade's current lineup are currently on a European tour.