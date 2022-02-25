Could we see a Slade reunion? Here's why fans have been speculating about a full return for the band
A photo of music industry legends Noddy Holder, from Walsall and Dave Hill having lunch together has sparked fresh rumours that a Slade reunion could be in the works.
Since leaving the Slade in 1992, Noddy Holder has kept himself busy - various television appearances and voiceovers for ad campaigns - he's kept that Black Country twang alight!
The band originally formed in Wolverhampton in 1966.
But a recent photo that's emerged on social media could provide a clue to whether the clan will reunite.
It's after rumours that the 70s band could come back together for this year's Glastonbury, which was cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic.
The photo was shared on Twitter by Noddy Holder's wife, Suzan Holder on Wednesday.
It read: "Lunch today. I will not be taking any further questions".
So far the tweet has amassed nearly 13,000 likes alone.
Guitarist Dave Hill, pictured alongside Noddy Holder was involved in a bicycle accident back in December 2016.
He was left with the injury after being struck by a cyclist.
He was leaving the Grand Hotel in Brighton to go for a stroll.
Hill was taken to hospital after the incident on December 23, where he had a cast applied, according to his agent.
The guitarist - one of the two original members of the 1970s glam rock band - performed at a gig the night before.
Fans have welcomed the potential for a reunion, with one also calling on film bosses to commission a documentary.
Slade's current lineup are currently on a European tour.