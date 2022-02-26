Play video

An English teacher from Staffordshire has said he and his wife are trapped in Ukraine following Russia invasion of the country.

He taught English at Leek College of Further Education before making the 1,784 mile move to Ukraine.

Harry said three-and-a-half years ago he got married to his wife, Alina and decided to live in Eastern Europe because Alina's children and family were there.

Harry Richardson and his wife Alina

Russia began it's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday 24th February, many people thought it wouldn't happen even those living in Ukraine.

Harry said the reason why he and his wife didn't leave their home is because they "didn't think it would happen" and now they're stuck in fear of incoming Russian troops.

Now, the pair, their family and others are held up in an underground cellar in school in the Cherkasy region.

He said they're currently "fine" but he and his wife have not slept for 64 hours, as there is constant noises outside.

They're "frightened and are on edge" but are trying to be as strong as they can be for everyone else.

A video was posted online on Friday 25th February, showing Harry and Alina asking the world for help.

On Saturday 26th February, Harry, his wife Alina, her daughter Halla and Alina's grandson Tim sent us video with an update on their situation.

Tim's father is in the army and like many other men drafted are waiting for whatever will happen next.

Harry said there around 70 or 80 people in this cellar and believed it was the safest place to stay but they are getting anxious to go home even it's for little visit to make sure everything is ok.

He said the situation is tense, they hear missiles and explosions, he knows there have been people killed and everyone is waiting, and feels like having "the Sword of Damocles dangling over your head, and you don't know when that thread will break".

Harry said he would "give my right arm" for peace in the country and would like to see a ceasefire and for NATO and Russia's president Vladamir Putin to talk and come to some agreement for peace.

