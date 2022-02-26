A man has died after an Audi that police were trying to stop crashed into the vehicle he was travelling in.

Staffordshire Police said the man in his 40s was the driver and sole occupant of what they described as a “Highways vehicle”.

The force said officers were attempting to stop an Audi, which they believed was involved in an incident within the West Midlands area, shortly after 5am on the M6 northbound between junctions 14 and 15, when the vehicle collided with a stationary Highways vehicle.

Police said the man in the stationary vehicle was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the police activity prior to the collision.