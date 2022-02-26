A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and another was found seriously injured in Stourbridge.

Emergency services were called to a house on Caslon Crescent on Friday (February 25) at around 7.40pm.

They found two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s were found with very serious injuries.

The younger man died at the location.

Officers say a post mortem examination will take place in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

Police will remain at the house for the next few days, collecting evidence and speaking to people in the area.

West Midlands Police, Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, said: “People will understandably worried about what’s happened. Right now our priority is to find the people responsible. Specialist resources from across the West Midlands have been brought in to help us.

“At the same time, we are supporting family members, collecting evidence and piecing together all of the facts so that we understand what happened and why.”