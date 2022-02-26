Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre cancels Russian State Ballet after Ukraine attacks

Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre has cancelled the Russian State Ballet's tour in the wake of the Ukraine attacks.

Discussions had been ongoing between the management, producers, and agents since last Thursday.

Following those talks, today, the theatre's management and the board of trustees have taken the decision to halt the forthcoming appearance of The Russian State Ballet, which was due to perform from Monday 28 February to Wednesday 2 March.

They say the decision to cancel is "absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances".

It comes as the Royal Opera House in London cancelled the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet's tour, and Russia was banned from competing in Eurovision.

The Champions League football final in May has also been moved from St Petersburg to Paris and September's Formula One's Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled.The Grand Theatre is a charity and say the decision on the ballet tour will have a significant financial impact, while it's still in recovery following the closure forced by the Covid pandemic. All customers who have purchased tickets for the ballet will receive a full refund.

The theatre says people will receive a direct communication within the next fourteen days.