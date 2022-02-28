The English Football League has asked Derby County's administrators for an "urgent update" on how the club will be funded for the rest of the season.

On January 27 the EFL and the Championship club’s administrators, Quantuma, agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding.

The EFL has now stated it has still not received this evidence, nor any information from the administrators concerning a preferred bidder.

"On January 27 the EFL and Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season,” the league said in a statement.

"The administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder."

'I just hope they get their finger out and it all gets sorted': Derby County fans tell ITV Central their thoughts as the funding deadline set by EFL looms

Play video

The response from Derby County comes as fans are awaiting the news of a preferred bidder as pressure looms over the club's future at Pride Park as Derby try to find a buyer or face possible liquidation.

The Rams have been in administration since September and fans await to see whether Derby County take up any offers from three parties reportedly interested in taking over the club.

If administrators fail to secure a buyer by the end of today Derby could be thrown out of the English Football League.

One fan said: "It's happened to other clubs so why are we any different? It's just going to be devastating."

Another adds: "My family all support Derby, my aunty, my mum have got season tickets, my grandad also supported Derby so it's a shame really.

"I just hope they get their finger out and get it all sorted."

A third said: "It's frustrating because the EFL, they appear to have it in for Derby."