M6 crash: Widow of highway worker killed slams motorway safety measures

A man who died after an Audi that police were trying to stop crashed into the vehicle he was travelling in, has been named.

Kevin Jarvis, who was in his 50s was a highways worker. He was killed shortly after 5am on Saturday February 26.

Staffordshire Police said the man was the sole occupant of what they described as a “Highways vehicle”.

The force said officers were attempting to stop an Audi, which they believed was involved in an incident within the West Midlands, on the M6 northbound between junctions 14 and 15, when the vehicle collided with a stationary Highways vehicle.

Mr Jarvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the incident, Mr Jarvis' widow Julie has slammed safety measures in place for motorway workers.

She said: "I just want an end to deaths in roadworks. A three foot plastic cone protects nobody."

Following the incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since charged over the death of the highways worker.

Denis Balaz, 27, of no-fixed-address, was arrested and subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were attempting to stop an Audi vehicle, which officers believed was involved in an incident within the West Midlandsarea, shortly after 5am on the M6 northbound between junctions 14 and 15, when the vehicle collided with a stationary Highways vehicle.

"Sadly, a man in his 40s, the driver and sole occupant of the stationary vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody."

They added: "The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the police activity prior to the collision."

A JustGiving page has been set up by friend Stephen Twamley in memory of Mr Jarvis.

A statement on the page says: "Kev Jarvis started out in traffic management way back in the very late 80s to early 90s for a labour supply firm called Mancal which later become known as SOS Labour limited.

"I recall collecting him from his Swaythling (Southampton) home on many occasions in those early days.

"He was a very quiet unassuming guy, he didn't ever complain about anything he just got on with his job. I don't doubt that throughout his 30 or so years in TM (Traffic Management) he remained the same, sadly on Saturday 26th February 2022 he was struck by a criminal driver on the M6 during a police pursuit.

"This page has been opened in an attempt for our industry or in fact anyone to donate to a fund for his widow Julie, most of us can only imagine how tough this will be for the family. If in the same position I am sure we would hope for a cause like this to be set up in ourmemory for our widow or widower."

Although Kevin does not work for Highways England directly, a spokesperson paid tribute to him.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “At National Highways we want everyone to get home safe and well.

"Tragically on Saturday this couldn’t happen for one of our roadworkers who was working on the M6 improvement scheme.

"Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”