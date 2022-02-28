Nine in hospital after Staffordshire minibus crash

Nine people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a minibus and a hatchback on the M6 in Staffordshire.

It happened between Junction 13 for Stafford South and Junction 12 for Gailey on Sunday.

Firefighters have first aid to people at the scene before the injured were taken to hospital.

Three lanes were closed to motorists, having an impact on journey times for football fans travelling to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Crews have attended an RTC on the M6 south between Junction 13 for Dunston to 12 for Gailey."

It added that the incident involved two vehicles, one hatchback and one mini-bus."Fire Service gave first aid and made safe. Nine casualties conveyed to hospital via land ambulance. Police and ambulance in attendance. Incident reported at 08.53hrs," Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.