A 48-year-old man is being questioned by police after a woman was found dead in Nottinghamshire.

The man has been arrested in connection with the investigation on Sunday as detectives continue to investigate the death of a woman in Colston Bassett.

The woman's body was found by police at an address in Hall Lane shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday (February 26 2022), police have confirmed.

John Jennings, 62, a management consultant who lives on Hall Lane said: "It’s horrific, it’s unbelievable. I’d say good morning to her when I walked the dogs.

"As if there’s not enough bad stuff going on lately. It’s unheard of full stop.

"I gather that she was a lovely lady and it’s just horrendous. I’ve lived here for 34 years, and the fact it’s happened in a place like this is all the more shocking."

Police remain in Colston Bassett in Nottinghamshire on Monday, February 28 Credit: BPM

A 49-year-old resident, who also lives on Hall Street, said: "It’s just so sad. It’s a beautiful village and you just don’t expect it here really.

"You don’t want to hear about it anywhere.

"We’ve got nice neighbours around here too. It’s normally such a happy place with such a nice feeling."

Leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council Simon Robinson said: "It is very usual to see this happen and we send the woman's family our condolences.

"The community will also be saddened and shocked by this news, as well as the person's family.

"It's a shock for this to happen in such a rural area. The woman who has died was very well known in the community."

Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.

"We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our enquiries are ongoing."

If anyone has any information about this incident please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 669 of 26 February 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.