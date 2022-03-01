Play video

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in a property in Birmingham last night (28 Feb).

The 30-year-old was discovered collapsed inside the multi-occupancy address in Colebrook Road at around 6pm.

He was found dead at the scene; a post mortem examination is due to be held later this week to establish exactly how he died.

Another 30-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested overnight in Glasgow and will be transferred to the West Midlands today for questioning.

Forensic examinations are currently taking place at the site by officers.

Police says the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.