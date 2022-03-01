Pancake Day obstacle race around Worcester Cathedral returns

Choir teams at Worcester Cathedral have been racing around the venue's cloisters in a relay obstacle course, as they welcomed back their annual Pancake Day festivities.

It's a welcome return for their celebrations, which were put on hold since the start of the pandemic. But now they're back, complete with scores of cheering crowds.

The teams were made up of the two sides of the Cathedral Choir - Cantoris ledby the Precentor, and Decani led by the Dean.

Competitors holding pancake-filled frying pans were in their cassocks for the race, and they faced having to flip real pancakes along the obstacle-laden course.

The teams also strapped Go-Pro cameras to those taking part in the Cathedral's medieval cloisters.

Did anyone drop their pancake ? Watch to see the race at the Cathedral unfold - and who claimed pancake-bragging rights for the year:

Play video

After a race worthy of some Premier League-style commentary, it was the Dean Peter Atkinson's team Decani, who won the contest.

He said "We're so glad to be able to celebrate Shrove Tuesday with our annual pancake race this year.

It was very disappointing to miss last year's race, due to the lockdown, so it iswonderful to back out in our teams once again racing around the cloister !".Want to make a Pancake Day offering with a difference?