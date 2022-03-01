WARNING: This article contains images some people may find distressing

The RSPCA are investigating a 'bizarre act of cruelty' after a badger found burned and dressed in a baby grow in Coventry.The animal welfare charity is appealing to find out more about what they have described as a "disturbing incident".

Warning: If you continue to scroll down you will see an image that some may find distressingOfficers from the RSPCA were alerted after a member of the public made the shocking discovery at around 6.30am on Thursday, February 3.

The badger had been dressed in a baby grow with a lighter, cigarette filters and lighter fluid bottle left alongside it Credit: BPM media

The badger was found dead alongside a badger sett, which had been deliberately set alight close to the Beacon Centre in Wolverhampton Road East.The badly-burned mammal had been dressed in a child’s baby grow with smoking paraphernalia placed around the badger’s body.The charity is launching an appeal for information, calling on anyone who may know the background to this shocking discovery to contact them.

RSPCA inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating the incident, said: “We’reeager to find out more information about this disturbing incident. Someone had deliberately lit a fire at the entrance to badgers’ sett.“It’s extremely disturbing that anyone would behave this way, and concerning to see the way someone had interfered with the badger’s body after death.

“The badger had been dressed in a baby grow with a lighter, cigarette filters and lighter fluid bottle left alongside his body at the roadside. Whoever did this had also intentionally burned the shape of a heart near the badger with lighter fluid.“Badgers and their setts are protected under the Protection of Badgers Act. In England and Wales, it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take a badger - or attempt to - except under licence.“We’d like to hear from anyone who has any information who thinks they may be able to help our investigation should call us.