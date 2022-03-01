Stafford couple inundated with donations for Ukrainian refugees

Russia hasn’t only unleashed a war on Ukraine but also unleashed a refugee crisis in Europe.

The invasion isn’t even a week old and already more than 500,000 people are known to have fled, many of them in need of shelter, food, and water - and some of the aid relief will be coming from Stafford.

Cars are filling up with donation boxes full of supplies Credit: ITV News Central

One family began this week by packing essential items to send to those crossing the border into Poland - and they've since been inundated with donations.

Dariusz Bielecki said: "It's absolutely amazing, the number of people not only in the UK, can see how this is spreading.

I think, is the war is not only against Russia and Ukraine, this is actually against the whole world, all humanity.

This is the whole world against Russia and everyone's willing to help."

The donation appeal is growing Credit: ITV News Central

The couple advertised their charitable efforts through social media, which brought hundreds of messages and donations.

Items donated so far include cutlery, first aid kits, tea, coffee, nappies, toiletries, sanitisers, and of course essential food and water.

Volunteer Justyan Wronska said: "I can't sleep normally when I know this is happening and that people need help, especially kids when I have a little one at home.

I can't imagine what would happen if nobody helped these people."

The heart-wrenching scenes from Ukraine have touched many across the Midlands and as the war intensifies, more Ukrainians are displaced from their homes.

This act of kindness and unity thousands of miles away transcends language barriers.Descriptions written on the boxes in three languages act as a reminder of where this lifeline is going - and where it's come from.

Ukraine - how to help