A teenage girl is currently being treated in hospital after being found by paramedics in a 'critical condition' in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a medical emergency at North Solihull Sports Centre on Conway Road in Fordbridge, Birmingham at 9.05pm yesterday (Monday).

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a trauma doctor were all sent to the scene.

On arrival, crews discovered a female teenager in a critical condition.

She received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

North Solihull Sports Centre posted on their Facebook page to say that they would remain closed until further notice.

The statement read: "The centre will not be open as normal and remain closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Investigations by crews are continuing to establish exactly what happened.