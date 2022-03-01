Calls have been made for council chiefs to start planning "proactively" to allow Ukrainian refugees to settle in Derby following the terrifying conflict in Eastern Europe.

Liberal Democrat councillors in Derby told a full council meeting the city should welcome any refugees from Ukraine looking to flee the war-torn country.

Their comments follow Russia's invasion last week which has so far seen hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths from the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An urgent motion put forward by Labour councillor Alison Martin called for the council to show solidarity and offer practical support to its Ukrainian community in the city who are likely to be deeply concerned about the conflict and possibly worried for their relatives' safety as well as people in Ukraine.

The motion also called for the council to write to the Government and call for it to impose the toughest sanctions possible on Mr Putin's regime so that it can force a peaceful resolution.

It has been announced by the Government that 100,000 Ukrainian nationals can seek refuge in the UK, if they are relatives to British nationals.

A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive Credit: PA images

It was said at the council meeting that there are around 400 Ukrainian-born citizens living in Derby.

Councillors have urged Derby City Council chiefs to be "proactive" should Ukrainian refugees be allowed to stay in Derby.

"If we do have refugees there are things in the city we will have to do," one said.

"I think we need to not just to ask the Ukrainian association (of Derby) what they want but we also need to be proactive. We know children will be coming and they will need school places - they will need to learn English, the adults will need to learn English too."

Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter said he was fearful over what is to take place in the Ukraine over the coming days and weeks.

The Home Office says it is 'absolutely working on'bringing Ukrainian refugees to the UK Credit: PA images

Councillor Poulter said the council had a "moral duty" to do everything possible to support Ukrainians, especially those living in Derby.

He said: "I can only imagine how they (Ukrainians in Derby) are feeling sat at home watching the pictures, news and wondering, not being able to contact relatives in the midst of the conflict.

"It beggars belief as to how it is making them feel. We have a moral duty to support them wherever they can.

"I completely endorse the Government's stance on bringing any relatives to those who are settled in the UK.