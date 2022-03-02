The English Football League has said the delay from Derby County in confirming its funding for the rest of the reason is "threatening" the club's future.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 2, the EFL said they were "deeply concerned" by the lack of progress as the future of the club remains at risk.

It said: "The EFL notes the statement issued today by Quantuma (Derby County Administrators) but remains deeply concerned at the lack of any form of substantial progress in respect of the outstanding matters affecting the Club.

"Despite requesting an update almost 48 hours ago, there has been no communication from the Administrators with correspondence and calls from the EFL going unanswered.

"As a result, the EFL still has no further information on the preferred bidder status or evidence of funding until the end of the season and has advised the Administrators that the lack of progress on these two critical issues, amongst others, is threatening the very future of Derby County Football Club.

"The EFL has once again written to the Administrators requesting an immediate response to its questions so that the necessary and outstanding clarification is provided, not only for the League, but also for the benefit of the Club’s other stakeholders, including its supporters and the local community."

