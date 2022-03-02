A father-of-four who was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in Birmingham has died in hospital a month after the crash.

Shiraz Ali Khan suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Highgate, Birmingham, on the morning of January 24 and died last Friday.

The 41-year-old was struck by a blue Renault Clio in Highgate Road, near the junction of Moseley Road, at around 6.30am.

In a statement released through West Midlands Police, Mr Khan’s family described him as a doting father, loving husband, precious son, caring brother and "everyone’s favourite uncle".

They added: "Shiraz loved deeply and spared no expense in making sure we knew that."

Shiraz Ali Khan was knocked down on Highgate Road, near Moseley Road, in January Credit: Google Street View

His family continued: "His affection, his unwavering strength and his quiet selflessness will forever be the foundations of our lives.

“Shiraz truly was the warmth of our home. He leaves behind four young children who should not have had to deal with his loss so soon in life.”

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the car stop near Joseph Chamberlain College, where the driver got out and inspected the scene.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on February 20 on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, and has been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: “The arrest is a positive step in our ongoing investigation.

"But we’d still urge witnesses to come forward and tell us what they saw – in particular anyone who spotted the blue Renault Clio involved in the crash when it then stopped outside Joseph Chamberlain College.

"We know the driver pulled up on Belgrave Middleway, about 100 metres away from the collision, and got out and spent time walking around and examining the car.

"So if you saw the blue Clio parked by the college you may have key information and we want to hear from you."