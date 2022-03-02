A dog which was trapped underground in a badger's den near Coalville for almost three days has been rescued by Leicestershire firefighters.

The animal crawled into the badger sett in Diamond Jubilee Wood in Normanton Le Heath in Leicestershire.

The pet's distressed owners called the emergency services around midday on Tuesday (1 March) to report that it had been trapped in the mud for sixty hours.

Firefighters believe the badger den is inactive as no other animals were sighted during the rescue. Credit: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

Helped by the RSPCA, the fire crews had to listen for the dog's barking to that they knew where to dig.

They say they also used specialist listening and locating devices and reinforcements were called in to help with the digging.

The firefighters listened for the dog barking so they knew where to dig. Credit: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

After almost 5 hours the service confirmed that the dog had been successfully rescued and was reunited with its owners.

Photos taken by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service during the rescue mission show the dog lying sprawled on its back after it was finally freed by the team.

The crews reported that no other animals were found at the scene, suggesting the badger den is inactive.