The mother of an 18-day-old baby boy who died in Nottinghamshire has pleaded guilty to cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

After a delay since Monday, February 28, when Terri Walters was due to stand trial, she appeared in court on Wednesday, March 2, and entered her plea.

A warrant for her arrest had been issued for her arrest as preparations were made for her trial.

A jury was selected but not sworn.

After she was found by police, she was brought to court and consulted with her barrister, Sue Rodham.

Following legal discussions, Walters entered a guilty plea to cruelty of Hunter White, for whom she was responsible and who she wilfully neglected.

Her voice broke slightly as she stood and entered her plea.

She was wearing pale blue jeans, a patterned shirt, with her long dark hair looking unkept.

Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, previously denied the charge of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

Hunter White was pronounced dead by paramedics who were called to Kingsway Gardens, on July 10, 2020.

Hunter's father, 45-year-old Adam White, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty to child neglect at a hearing last year.

They will be sentenced together on April 22.