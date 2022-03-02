Play video

A mother from Stoke-on-Trent whose son took his own life is campaigning for a website which encourages suicide to be taken down.

Angela Stevens' son Brett died after accessing the page.

The 28-year-old, who had been diagnosed with autism, was found dead in a house in Scotland, which he had travelled to from his home in Stoke.

A woman was found dead in the same house.

Ms Stevens says she was horrified to find out they had met on the website, after finding a thread for people who are afraid to die alone.

Brett Stevens

"Well the first thing you do is you start googling everything don't you? And I couldn't believe how easy and accessible that site was," she said, before adding: "Literally a click of a button."

She adds: "He changed his bio to say he died, he put that on his bio, and he thanked, he thanked people for showing him how to die."

Desperate for others to be saved from similar heartache, Angela is campaigning for sites like the one Brett accessed to be closed down.

The Online Safety Bill which is set to become law later this year will include legislation to help remove harmful suicide related content.

The government told ITV News: "We condemn the existence of sites like this and the harmful impact they have on people's lives. Online content encouraging suicide is illegal.

"Our new laws will force internet platforms including small websites and the search engines which list them to remove it.

"If these companies fail in their duties they will face huge fines and having their services blocked.

"Their bosses could also be held criminally liable for failing to cooperate with the regulator Ofcom."

Suicide prevention helplines:

NHS Choices

If you're feeling like you want to die, it's important to tell someone. Help and support is available right now if you need it. You do not have to struggle with difficult feelings alone.

The Samaritans Tel: 116 123

www.samaritans.org

Samaritans is available round the clock, every single day of the year. We provide a safe place for anyone struggling to cope, whoever they are, however they feel, whatever life has done to them. Please call 116 123 email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of the nearest branch.

Shout

Text Shout to 85258

www.giveusashout.org

Shout is the UK’s first free 24/7 text service for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere. It’s a place to go if you’re struggling to cope and you need immediate help.

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

www.mind.org.uk