Two men have been found dead in the car park of a Birmingham tower block opposite the Edgbaston cricket ground.

West Midlands Police said their deaths are being treated as 'unexplained'.

Officers were called to Wickets Tower on Wyatt Close, Edgbaston, just before 7.40am today. The men were confirmed dead at the scene.

Forensic tents were erected at the scene and officers taped off the car park as enquiries continue. The men are yet to be identified. The police investigation is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the force said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that nothing could be done to save either man.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Wyatt Close at 7.41am."

West Midlands Police said their deaths are being treated as 'unexplained' Credit: Snapper SK

They added: "It quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either patient and they were confirmed dead at the scene.".

West Midlands Police has issued a statement in relation to the double death, saying: "The bodies of two men have been found in the car park of a Birmingham tower block today (Wednesday).""We were called to Wickets Tower on Wyatt Close, near Edgbaston cricket ground, just before 7.40am."A police spokeswoman adds: "The men were confirmed dead at the scene, and the car park has been closed while enquiries continue.

"The deaths of the men, who are yet to be identified, are being treated as unexplained."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Live Chat or call 101.