Polls close for Birmingham's Erdington by-election
Polls to vote for a new MP for Erdington have now closed.
Twelve candidates are standing for election to parliament for the Erdington seat, which was called after the death of the constituency MP, Jack Dromey, in January.
The result is due to be announced on Friday morning.
Who are the twelve candidates?
In alphabetical order:
Robert Alden, Conservative Party
David Bishop, Militant Bus-Pass Elvis Party
Jack Brookes, Reform UK
Lee Dargue, Liberal Democrats
Paulette Hamilton, Labour Party
Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party
Clifton Holmes, Independent
Michael Lutwyche, Independent
Mel Mbondiah, Christian Peoples Alliance
Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
Thomas O'Rourke, Independent
Sir Nos Da The Good Knight, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party