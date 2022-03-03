Polls close for Birmingham's Erdington by-election

Polls to vote for a new MP for Erdington have now closed.
Polls to vote for a new MP for Erdington have now closed.

Polls to vote for a new MP for Erdington have now closed.

Twelve candidates are standing for election to parliament for the Erdington seat, which was called after the death of the constituency MP, Jack Dromey, in January.

The result is due to be announced on Friday morning.

Who are the twelve candidates?

In alphabetical order:

  • Robert Alden, Conservative Party

  • David Bishop, Militant Bus-Pass Elvis Party

  • Jack Brookes, Reform UK

  • Lee Dargue, Liberal Democrats

  • Paulette Hamilton, Labour Party

  • Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party

  • Clifton Holmes, Independent

  • Michael Lutwyche, Independent

  • Mel Mbondiah, Christian Peoples Alliance

  • Dave Nellist, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)

  • Thomas O'Rourke, Independent

  • Sir Nos Da The Good Knight, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Who are the 12 candidates running in the Erdington by-election?
Jack Dromey: Reflections from Alison Mackenzie Political Correspondent