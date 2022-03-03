The Queen's Baton Relay has officially approached the halfway point as the baton continues its worldwide journey.

The journey will conclude later this year as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games when the baton reaches Birmingham.

The island of Niue was the location where the baton marked the milestone with New Zealand scheduled to host the baton on Commonwealth Day - and Australia will be the next destination of the journey.

The baton's eventful journey began on October 7 when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into Jewellery Quarter designed baton.

In 147 days, on 28 July, the Baton will conclude its journey after visiting countries such as Cyprus, Kenya, India, Fiji, Barbados and Canada.

Innovator Vinisha, who is 15-years-old, represented India as a Batonbearer after being selected by the University of Birmingham Credit: Birmingham 2022

Lisa Hampton, Head of the Queen’s Baton Relay, said: "Being halfway through the Queen’s Baton Relay is such an incredible landmark to reach.

"This is bigger than just the numbers, it’s about the remarkable individuals we’ve met as baton bearers, and the captivating stories told from communities visited that are testament to the success of this journey so far."

Ms Hampton adds: "I have been constantly amazed by the activities and events that the Commonwealth Games Associations have organised to celebrate the arrival of the Baton in each nation and territory.

"They have managed to make the Relay such a special experience for everyone around the Commonwealth to watch and enjoy with them."

She said: "I am really looking forward to each of the remaining 147 days and to get to know each remaining Commonwealth nation and territory through the Queen’s Baton Relay."

The Queen’s Baton Relay visited the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), the national sports institute Credit: Birmingham 2022

Memorable moments from the relay include visiting Captain Cook’s Landing Place in Tonga, a trip to the world’s smallest island nation Nauru, and an unexpected participation from Prince William in Dubai.

Dame Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: "It is amazing that the Queen’s Baton Relay has now completed half of its journey across the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

"The baton has received a warm and vibrant welcome from our Commonwealth Games Associations, whilst creating huge excitement and anticipation for Birmingham 2022.

"We are all now looking forward to the second half of the journey as the baton continues to provide hope and inspiration on route to the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony on 28 July."