Spring is coming! Which I’ll admit doesn’t have the same epic ring as ‘Winter is coming’ buthey ho, and as we’ve seen the last of meteorological winter it's a saying that has already run its course, as Spring is here (Meteorological Spring that is).

Last month we saw three named storms in a week wow! But times have moved on and we are now in March.

I’ve got to admit I love the beginning of a new month it heralds the onslaught of weather statistics, and no matter how many times I’ve looked at the charts, spoken to team at the Met Office and logged down certain events it’s a time that always affords me a raised eyebrow followed by a hushed "Gosh."

Yes, there’s a certain degree of surprise whenever I catch up on the data come the end of a month - and this time the facts are quite stark.

We’ve just had the 8th warmest winter on record which means that half of the top 10mildest winters have occurred since 2010.

The world is getting warmer my fellow carbon-based units…I love that phrase, being a Star Trek fan (Original series), I fished it out of the many descriptive terms used for us humans and borrowed it.

Now that we are in March it is surely the best of all the months. Not only is it the third month in the calendar - three I’m sure is someone’s favourite number but all the best people’s birthdays are in March too.

And on top of that the best sayings are created in March...sayings like….

"Sometimes it’s the things we haven’t done that pay us back for the things we have."

Or "It's the letter Y in the question that gives the question its meaning.” I’ll leave you with that as I’m still trying to figure it out myself (not really).

Fortunately, March gains more hours of sunlight than any other month and by the end of itwe’ll be enjoying 12 hours and 52 mins of daylight with the sun setting around 7:33pm -great news that will keep all you Carbon-based units smiling…

Des X