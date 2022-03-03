Detectives have linked the murder of a 68-year-old woman found dead at a village house with two aggravated burglaries.

Valerie Freer was pronounced dead after being found on her driveway on Lichfield Road in Whittington, Staffordshire, on Thursday February 24.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently undergoing medical treatment, Staffordshire Police have confirmed today.

They added that officers are currently waiting to speak to the man arrested in connection with Mrs Freer's death.

Police said Mrs Freer's death is being linked to a number of incidents in the area since 9 February, including the two aggravated burglaries.

Officers have appealed for information about a red Peugeot 208 that is thought to have been in the area between 9 and 24 February.

The force said the vehicle was hired in London on 9 February and is believed to have been driven by a white man, of slim build said to have thick dark hair and a foreign accent.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, said: "I would firstly like to thank the community of Whittington for their continued patience and support as we continue to investigate this distressing murder.

"The response we have received from the community relating to the red Peugeot vehicle of interest has been invaluable to the investigation.

"However, I would still like to urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area prior to Valerie’s death to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Officers will be interviewing the arrested man once his medical treatment has been completed."

Local Policing Commander, Inspector Karen Green, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Valerie Freer, and indeed the community of Whittington, following the tragic circumstances that led to her death.

"We know the local community will be concerned and we do not underestimate the impact that this will have on local people.

"We would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days there will be regular patrols in the area.

"If anyone is concerned, then please stop and speak to those officers on patrol, or contact us through 101 or our online portals."

Anyone who has any information is asked to visit the Major Incident Public Portal website or contact Staffordshire Police via 101 quoting incident number 195 of 24 February.