Two drivers have died after a car was driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway near Ombersley.

Police believe a Ford Mondeo used an exit slip road to access the A449 in Worcestershire, before colliding with a Vauxhall Astra at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision last night.

"Emergency services were called around 9.30pm to reports of two cars that had collided near to the Ombersley junction of the A449 on the Worcester-bound carriageway.

"Sadly, the drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

"While the investigation is ongoing, officers believe that one of the cars, a white Ford Mondeo, was travelling in the wrong direction and will have joined the A449 after taking the incorrect slip road and collided with an oncoming car, a black Vauxhall Astra."

West Mercia Police said the next of kin of both victims have been notified.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found the drivers of the two cars both in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, it immediately became apparent that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene."