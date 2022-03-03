Play video

ITV News Central Sports Correspondent Steve Clamp reports on the Brazil legend who will play for a Shropshire Sunday league team this week

When the manager of Shrewsbury pub football team 'The Bull in the Barne United' told his players they had just signed World Cup winner Roberto Carlos, none of them believed him.

But now several weeks later, what seemed like fiction is about to become reality.

This remarkable piece of footballing history came about when manager Ed Speller, who is also the goalkeeper, paid £5 to enter the team into eBay's Dream Transfer Raffle.

He hadn't thought he would actually win... But he did... And now Carlos, who has three Champions League titles to his name, is set to make his first, and probably final appearance for the side tomorrow.

Ed told ITV News Central how he's feeling ahead of the big moment, saying: "It still hasn't really sunk in, I mean it's been a while since we have known, but it is still going to be an absolutely amazing occasion."

"And not many people can say they have played with him... It is going to be a special day, really special."

One player who might be understandably less enthusiastic is 'The Bull's' own left back Liam Turrall.

He has rarely missed a game for nearly five years and was actually one of those who encouraged the manager to enter the raffle.

But there's a hitch.... Now they have won, his position as left back is very much under threat from the greatest left back of all time...

So could he lose his place to Roberto Carlos?

"Yeh there is that rumour going around but I spent the last five years establishing myself as a starting left back, so I think I am yet to be substituted or benched so I'd like to think that counts for something.

"But if Carlos is picked over me I'll take that with good grace."

The match itself will be a friendly, it would hardly be fair on their Sunday league opponents to turn up with a 40 yard free kick specialist in their side.

While exact times and locations have been kept secret.

But somewhere in Shropshire tomorrow one of the all time greats will be working his magic once again, well as long as he's good enough to get selected ahead of Liam Turrall.