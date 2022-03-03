Children across the Midlands have been celebrating World Book Day today with teachers, educators and actors hoping to encourage more reading among young people.

In Derbyshire, West End stars have been bringing books to life for children in several schools this week.

Embark Federation, which runs 15 schools, has organised a series of visits by theatre actors, helping pupils explore the characters and emotions in some of the most popular children’s books.

For pupils at one Primary School in Smalley, actor Harry Hart, who played Mr Perks in the UK tour of The Railway Children, delivered theatre workshops.

He showed Year 5 and 6 children, who have studied or are studying the book, tips on how to bring the story’s characters to life.

Harry is part of the West End Theatre Academy which teaches workshops across the country. Credit: Penguin PR

He said: "World Book Week is so special to me because books are all stories and stories are so important when you are an actor because it is your job to tell a story.

"The reason why I love World Book Week is because I love to read stories and that’s what got me into acting. Now, as an actor, I get to bring to life characters out of books I love."

He said the workshops seemed particularly important after Covid-19.

"I think these are helping kids to find their inner confidence again after not having had these opportunities to perform during Covid-19."

Connor Lewis who is playing Michael Wormwood in the West End production of Matilda the Musical, dropped in to lead sessions. Credit: Penguin PR

Meanwhile, Connor Lewis who is playing Michael Wormwood in the West End production of Matilda the Musical, dropped in to lead sessions at another Derbyshire school.

Elsewhere in Derbyshire, children at The River School decorated classroom doors as the book covers from their favourite class books, and got creative by turning potatoes into well-known book characters.

One child dressed up as 'Stick Boy' for World Book Day Credit: Gemma Davies

In Stoke-on-Trent, storytellers will be taking residence in all six of the areas libraries this Saturday, March 5, bringing free fun-filled family storytelling sessions.

Featuring a line-up of award-winning poets, actors and theatre-makers, families can visit their local library in person to take part in storytelling sessions and share in the joy of books.

Stoke Reads’ storytellers include:

Dominic Berry, City Central Library

Pyn Stockman, Longton Library

Sophia Hatfield, Bentilee Library

Alan Barrett, Stoke Library

Naomi Felton-Hunt, Meir Library

Jenny Morgan, Tunstall Library

Councillor Lesley Adams, said: "As a volunteer for Stoke Reads I love seeing the fantastic work the organisation does across the city, and this World Book Day is no exception.

"It is so important to encourage families read daily and our beautiful libraries have an incredible array of books to help make regular reading free and accessible for all.

One child dressed up as Timmy Failure for World Book Day Credit: Leane Davies

"I am really looking forward to Stoke Reads’ library takeover, it’s going to be wonderful."

In Staffordshire, libraries are also joining in the celebrations for this year’s World Book Day on today with a specially commissioned poem by the county’s Young Poet Laureate.

To help celebrate the day and encourage a love of reading, 15-year-old Erin Gascoigne-Jones has put pen to paper in her latest poem entitled 'I have lived a thousand lives'.

Staffordshire Young Poet Laureate Erin Gascoigne-Jones Credit: Staffordshire County Council

Talking about her poem, the Year 11 pupil from Sir Thomas Boughey Academy in Newcastle-under-Lyme said: "World book day is a great chance to promote a love of reading and books which is why I decided to write this poem.

"Books and reading are so much fun, and there’s a book for everyone out there. I love being Staffordshire’s Young Poet Laureate and I hope everyone enjoys my poem.

"I also hope that it encourages other young people to put pen to paper and try writing their own poetry."

One Child from the Midlands dressed up as 'Dog Man' Credit: Bethan Lois Waldron

Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Staffordshire County Council said: “World Book Day is a celebration that our libraries, staff and volunteers look forward to every year.

"Good reading starts early and we know that children who read are more likely to develop better language skills and more advanced reading levels throughout school.

"It’s also a fun way to get young people’s imaginations fired up and encourage them to read more and to spend more time in their local library."