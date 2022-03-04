Play video

Video from the scene shows the armed men plough a large Highways maintenance truck into Danyaal Jewellers in Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook

Footage has captured the moment armed ram raiders smashed their truck through a jewellers in Sparkbrook in Birmingham.

The balaclava-clad robbers were seen reversing at speed into Danyaal Jewellers in Ladypool Road, shattering the glass.

During the robbery, one man dressed all in black could be seen running down the street towards the store wielding an axe in his hand.

The armed man was then seen shouting at an onlooker who filmed the robbery unfolding in front of him from a grocery store across the street.

Shop workers then proceeded to discuss whether anyone had called the police.

The man then stepped onto the rubble left behind from the raid as he appeared to wait at the entrance for his accomplices.

Thick plumes of smoke poured into the busy street, which was filled with witnesses, filming traders and stunned onlookers.

Members of the public could be heard trying to take down the registration of the highways maintenance vehicle as the axe-man suddenly emerged from the smashed-up shop front.

He raced down the street, with concerned owners of neighbouring shops peering out from their stores while on the phone to police.

The gang piled into the Highways maintenance truck before speeding off from the scene, debris falling into the street from the roof as they fled.

It was not yet known how much, if anything, was stolen from the ram raid.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for a statement.