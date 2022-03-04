A paedophile who touched schoolgirls while employed as a teacher at a Derbyshire school has been given a lifetime ban from the classroom.

Maths teacher, Steven Bould, previously worked at Pingle Academy, in Swadlincote where he touched a number of underage female pupils for his own sexual gratification.

Bould was jailed in February 2021 after admitting sexually touching underage girls.

A professional conduct hearing held by a Teaching Regulation Agency panel was told Bould was "previously subject to warnings in respect of his teaching practice and failure to maintain appropriate personal space with pupils".

The outcome of the hearing also laid bare his "apparent lack of insight or remorse puts at risk the future well-being of pupils".

Bould also previously spent six years at Nether Stowe School, in Lichfield. Credit: PA images

Bould had been employed at The Pingle Academy in 2018 and 2019, when he was suspended following concerns over his conduct.

Before this, he spent six years at Nether Stowe School, in Lichfield.

The 36-year old, of Heath Hayes, Cannock, was convicted of nine charges of intentionally sexually touching underage girls and was jailed for 33 months following a hearing at Stafford Crown Court.

Seven of the offences took place while he worked at Pingle Academy, two offences were while he worked at Nether Stowe School, where Bould had worked before joining Pingle school.

Bould was also ordered by the court to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Following his conviction, a professional conduct panel at the Teaching Regulation Agency found Bould's behaviour involved breaches of the Teachers’ Standards. The hearing was held in private but the final judgement has now been published.

Maths teacher Steven Bould used to work at Pingle Academy, in Swadlincote. Credit: BPM media

The report said: "The panel noted that the individual’s actions were relevant to teaching, working with children and working in an education setting in that the actions which led to the convictions took place within the classroom setting.

"The panel noted that the behaviour involved in committing the offence could have had an impact on the safety of pupils.

"The panel also took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others. The panel considered that Mr Bould’s behaviour in committing the offence could affect public confidence in the teaching profession, given the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.

"The panel noted that Mr Bould’s behaviour ultimately led to a sentence of imprisonment, which was indicative of the seriousness of the offences committed."

The panel in looking at whether Bould should be banned for life from the classroom and found that no mitigating factors were present.

The report added: "The panel was of the view that prohibition was both proportionate and appropriate. The panel decided that the public interest considerations outweighed the interests of Mr Bould. Accordingly, the panel made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that a prohibition order should be imposed with immediate effect.

Alan Meyrick, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State, concluded in the report: "In my judgement, the apparent lack of insight or remorse puts at risk the future well-being of pupils. I have therefore given this element considerable weight in reaching my decision.

"This means that Mr Steven Bould is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

"Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Steven Bould shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."