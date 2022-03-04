A four-year-old boy has tragically died after falling into a canal in the West Midlands town of Bloxwich, near Walsall.

West Midlands Police were alerted to a report of a child in the water at around 12.15pm on Friday.

The child was pulled out of the canal by police officers and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

West Midlands Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and our thoughts are with his family, and the rest of the community, at this deeply distressing time."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12.16pm to reports of an incident in the water off Razorbill Way, Walsall.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a child in a critical condition. He received treatment from ambulance staff on scene. He was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment."