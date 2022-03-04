Play video

ITV Central Reporter Rajiv Popat reports live from the vigil in Hinckley

A silent candlelit vigil is being held in Hinckley this evening in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The vigil, which begun at Argents Mead Bandstand at 6:30pm, is remembering all who have died, been injured, bereaved or displaced as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

People were asked to bring along a candle and light it, a symbol of hope that even in deep darkness, light will prevail.

The bandstand is lit in the National Colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, as a sign of solidarity.

In an interview with ITV News Central, leader of Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, Stuart Bray, described what this means to the local community.

He said: "We've had a number of people in the borough who have obviously been expressing their concern and their horror at what's going on in Ukraine.

"So we decided it was right to put this event on tonight.

"We've got a number of citizen of the borough and members of council staff who have got family members back home, so it's important, we felt, to show solidarity to those poor people in the terrible situation that they're facing"

Throughout the last week, people, organisations and charities across the Midlands have been coming together to provide aid, funding and support to those in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.