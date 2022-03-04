A woman has died following a crash between a car and a bus in Birmingham this morning.

The 51-year-old BMW driver died at the scene of the collision on Druids Lane, Maypole at around 1.30am on Friday, March 4.

Two teenager passengers, who were in the car, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile two people on the National Express West Midlands bus, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.

Police officers closed off Druids Lane, near the junction with Milston Close, as investigations continued into the afternoon.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A woman has sadly died in a collision in Birmingham this morning. It happened on Druids Lane at around 1.30am.

"The woman, 51, was driving a BMW X1 which collided with a bus. Despite the best efforts of medical staff she died at the scene.

"Two teenagers, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. Two people on the bus received minor injuries."

A forensic examination of the scene is taking place and several nearby roads in the area have been closed while police continue their investigations.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, added: "Our thoughts remain with this woman’s family at this difficult time. I would appeal to anyone who has any information.

"In particular anyone with dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened. Get in touch quoting log 130 from 4 March, or call 101.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "One woman has sadly died and two men have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Birmingham.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.33am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus on Milston Close in Birmingham.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found four patients. The first, a woman who was the driver of the car. She was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff on scene, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The second and third patients, both males who were passengers in the car, were assessed by ambulance staff on scene. They had sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"They each received treatment on scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further assessment.

"The fourth, a man who was the driver of the bus, was assessed by crews on scene. He had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received self care advice and was discharged at the scene."