A farm shop in Derbyshire says it's desperate for a larger vehicle to transport donations to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Breaston Farm Shop has transformed itself into a storage warehouse to take in items such as clothing, food and children's toys.

Volunteers have been working with the charity, Veterans In Action, which is based in Hampshire.

The donations are due to be transported there tomorrow (Monday 7th March), from where they will be flown to Poland.

Play video

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Volunteer Rebecca Dainty says she's been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Breaston.

She said: "The People of Breaston have really pulled together."

"We've just been so overwhelmed. I didn't anticipate just how much and how many donations were going to arrive."

Play video

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

However due to the number of items that have so far been donated, Rebecca now needs a bigger vehicle to transport them down to Hampshire.

She said: "The charity that I'm working with, Veterans in Action, are based down in Hampshire so the vehicle that we have in mind for taking the goods down on Monday is no longer going to be an option."

She's also appealing for more medical supplies such as bandages and first aid kits as well as sanitary products and toiletries.