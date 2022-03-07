Another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal collision on the A46 last month which killed two men.

The 20-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested this morning and he currently remains in police custody.

It comes after two other men appeared before magistrates last month charged with murder after two people died in the multiple car crash in Leicestershire.

Three women were also previously been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Leicestershire Police launched the murder investigation following a crash on the A46 near the Six Hills junction at about 1.35am on Friday, February 11.

Police have said Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died in the crash.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, have all since been remanded into custody.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars travelling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1.25 am, and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Centre and the Hobby Horse Island.

They say the cars – a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon – were travelling at speed.