The newest MP for Birmingham Erdington, Paulette Hamilton, has taken her seat in the House of Commons.

Ms Hamilton, who became Birmingham's first black MP following a by-election on Friday, was cheered by party colleagues after she had sworn the oath of allegiance to the Queen and met Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Ms Hamilton was accompanied by Labour colleagues Steve McCabe, the MP for Birmingham Selly Oak and Shabana Mahmood, MP for Birmingham Ladywood, as she entered the Commons chamber ahead of levelling up, housing and communities questions.

Sir Lindsay shared a brief exchange with Ms Hamilton, who pointed to family watching in the side gallery.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Paulette Hamilton, the new MP for Erdington, to the Palace of Westminster in London Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

She swore in to her new role saying: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law.

“So help me God.”

She was then photographed with members of the parliamentary Labour party before Sir Keir Starmer gave a short welcome speech.

He praised Ms Hamilton's record of public service, pointing to her role as a local councillor and her career in the NHS.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Ms Hamilton as she met her new colleagues at the Palace of Westminster

Who is Paulette Hamilton?

Ms Hamilton emerged victorious in the Birmingham Erdington by-election, which was triggered by the death of Jack Dromey, who had been a Labour MP for the seat since 2010.

She previously worked as a nurse in the NHS for 25 years, and is also a Birmingham City Councillor, sitting for the Holyhead ward. She is also a member of council's Health and Social Care cabinet.

During the pandemic, Ms Hamilton has said she returned to frontline nursing.

Paulette Hamilton was sworn in as new Birmingham Erdington MP earleir Credit: ITV

Speaking to ITV News Central before her election, she described the most pressing issue in Erdington as housing, saying that she wanted to tackle legislative loopholes exploited by 'rouge landlords.'

Her campaign was not wholly without controversy, after it emerged that she had questioned if an 'uprising' might help black people more than electoral politics in 2015.

Conservative MP Gary Sambrook later wrote a letter to the Labour leader calling for her suspension, although this was roundly rejected by the party.

Ms Hamilton's victory in the by-election saw her increase Labour’s vote share and become the first black MP to represent a Birmingham constituency.