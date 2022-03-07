A van driver who repeatedly rammed a police car while high on drugs has been jailed for more than eight years.

Paul Neelan, 29, was chased by officers in the vehicle after being spotted driving erratically near Hummingbird Avenue on New Year's Day in Coventry.

Neelan, who was high on drugs, drove off but crashed moments later as he failed to navigate around a roundabout.

After crashing on the roundabout, Neelan fled but was chased and found hiding in a garden wearing only a pair of boxer shorts.

Two officers were hurt as he reversed his van into their Vauxhall Insignia six times before hitting another police car and then crashing on a roundabout.

The officers suffered neck and back injuries but were not seriously hurt, West Midlands Police confirmed.

The rammed police car had its door torn off and was written off.

Neelan, of Cedars Avenue, Coventry, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

West Midlands Police have released photos of the damage done to one of their vehicles by Paul Neelan Credit: West Midlands Police

He was found guilty of two counts of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in January.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara branded the incident as an "outrageous, sustained attack" on the two officers.

He adds: "Thankfully the officers weren’t seriously injured but, as anyone can see by the state the car was left in, it could have ended tragically.

"This is a very significant jail term that’s been handed down to the offender."

He added the jail sentence "should be a wake-up call to anyone who thinks they can assault members of the emergency services with impunity."

Mr O'Hara continued: "Anyone who assaults emergency service workers must expect to pay a high price and spend time behind bars."