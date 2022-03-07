The owner of a stolen dog has been reunited with her beloved pet, a day after it was snatched in Malvern.

Luna, a grey French bulldog, was found by police in a bush in Worcester, some eight miles away from where she was first taken

Just after midday on Sunday, Luna's owner was walking her down Elgar avenue in Malvern when she was approached by two men.

The men spoke to her, and then took the dog while she was distracted.

Luna was eventually found outside Strensham Services and reunited with the owner on Monday.

Sergeant Brian Simpkins of West Mercia Police said: “As you can imagine this was a very distressing 24 hours for the owner of Luna after she was taken during a walk yesterday.

We cannot thank the community enough for pulling together to help us locate Luna by assisting us with searches and for also supporting her owner."

“We are still appealing to the public to help us find the two men who distracted the owner before taking the dog.

If you have any information I would urge you to contact us immediately – one of the men is described as wearing blue shorts and the other as wearing a white top and baseball style cap.”