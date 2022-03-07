A three-month-old baby girl has died after being mauled by a dog at Ostler's Plantation, next to Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

The incident was reported to the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 11.13pm on Sunday March 6.

Lincolnshire Police have since opened an investigation into the death.

A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control, and remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox of Lincolnshire Police said: "This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

"There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted."

He adds: "We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support."