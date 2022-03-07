A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a baby girl died inside a home in Birmingham.

The two-month-old was found in a critical condition at a house in Aintree Grove, Shard End.

It comes after emergency services were called at around 3am on Wednesday, March 2.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the baby was pronounced dead in hospital.

In a statement, paramedics said: "On arrival we found a baby girl in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support at the scene, before taking the baby to Heartlands Hospital.”

Aintree Grove, Shard End Credit: BPM

A 37-year-old woman was arrested as police launched an investigation into her death, she was later released on bail as the probe continues.

A statement from the force read: "We’re sad to say that a two-month-old girl has died at home in Shard End.

"We were called to the house on Aintree Grove at around 3am on Wednesday morning, March 2.

"A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect."

Police are calling for anybody with information to come forward.

If you’ve been affected by this news, the charity Child Bereavement UK can help.