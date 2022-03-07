Woman hugs police officer after being rescued from Sutton Park swamp
Footage has captured the dramatic moment a police officer saved two women after they got stuck in a swamp in Sutton Coldfield.
West Midlands Police released the drone footage showing a police officer rescuing two women who has got stuck in a swampy part of Sutton Park.
The two 23-year-olds, who were visiting Birmingham from Bristol, were lost last Thursday evening as it was getting dark.
Police used a drone and its onboard thermal imaging camera to locate the women after a lengthy search.
The piece of kit was used to locate the two 23-year-old women in the dark.
The video shows the pair wading through a marshy area of Birmingham's Sutton Park as the officer is guided to them by the drone operator.
Once the three meet, one of the relieved women is seen embracing the officer with a hug - who then helped them out of the ordeal.
Sergeant Keith Bennett from the force's drones unit said: "They were unfamiliar with the area, stuck in boggy ground and it was pitch black.
"It would have been a scary situation for anyone. They'd been stuck for about 30 minutes and their phone batteries were running low.
"They called a friend who went on to alert us at around 6.20pm.
"Even through the trees our thermal camera and skilled drone operator was able to find the women after a lengthy search over what was a large expanse of ground.
"It was a lovely moment to see one of them giving the officer a hug on the relief of being found."