Police investigating the murder of mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite have arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers are questioning the suspect on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

The 47-year-old was killed in a knife attack in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on the evening of Friday February 25, 2022.

Her body was discovered on Saturday February 26.A Home Office post-mortem examination has since found she suffered stab wounds.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the investigation was progressing well with detectives working round the clock to follow up every lead.

He has also praised the public for coming forward with information that has helped the investigation.

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, who is 47-years-old, was killed in a knife attack in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on Friday February 25 Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers had released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the investigation.

He urged anyone with further information, or CCTV or dash-cam footage in and around the area on that night, to come forward.

"I want to thank the public once again for their support for this investigation and all the information they have given us so far," he said.

He continued: "I am fully aware how shocking this incident has been for Clair's family and the wider community in Colston Bassett, which is why we have invested so much resource not only in the investigation itself but in providing a uniform presence in the area to give people reassurance."

Police have praised the public for coming forward with information that has helped the investigation Credit: BPM

Mr Griffin said: "This arrest follows public appeals for information that we have made over the last few days.

However, I would ask that people keep providing information as this investigation continues.

"Every piece of information we receive helps us get closer to an understanding of the events of that night."Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting a new incident number, 277 of 3 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.