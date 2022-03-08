Police are investigating the sudden death of a 53-year-old man at his home in Nottingham.

Officers and paramedics were called to the flat on Luther Close in St. Ann's around 9am this morning.

The area has been cordoned off while detectives look into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A resident living on Luther Close said he woke up to see the shocking scene this morning.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I am shocked and scared. I would not be surprised if there was something serious.

"This area is very dangerous. I’ve got CCTV because I’m so scared that something might happen to me."

They added: "There are people shouting at each other all the time, and it’s just scary."

Nottinghamshire Police have said their thoughts are with the man's friends and family.

Detective Inspector Daniel Johnstone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends.

"We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our enquiries are ongoing."

If anyone has any information about this incident please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 129 of 8 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.