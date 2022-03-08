Police officers in Nottinghamshire are searching for the owner of a dog that bit an elderly woman on the leg in Broxtowe, resulting in her needing hospital treatment.

The 63-year-old woman required medical attention after the dog attacked her as she walked along Flamsteed Road on Monday, February 28.

The dog, believed to be a Tibetan Mastiff, was seized by police after being found tied to a tree when they arrived at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police have said they are yet to find the owner of the pet, and will have to put it down if no-one comes forward before Wednesday, March 9.

PC Olivia Pettitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an extremely unfortunate incident, which left an elderly woman needing to go to hospital for treatment after she was bitten by a dog.

"It is extremely important that we reunite the dog with its owner as soon as possible, or it will sadly have to be put down.

"If this is your dog, or you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call the police on, quoting incident 364 of 28 February 2022."